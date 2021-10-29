KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 242,500 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 33,100 DN 250
KBFinancialGroup 56,600 DN 1,200
Hansae 23,200 DN 250
LX HAUSYS 69,600 DN 500
Youngone Corp 44,650 DN 1,000
CSWIND 69,400 UP 100
GKL 16,350 DN 200
KOLON IND 89,200 UP 100
HanmiPharm 264,000 DN 4,500
BNK Financial Group 8,800 DN 110
emart 168,000 UP 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY413 50 DN500
KOLMAR KOREA 44,650 DN 700
HANJINKAL 54,800 DN 2,100
DoubleUGames 64,200 UP 100
CUCKOO 22,500 DN 100
COSMAX 124,000 DN 1,500
MANDO 62,400 DN 600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 871,000 DN 15,000
INNOCEAN 58,800 DN 1,100
Doosan Bobcat 38,050 DN 400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,200 DN 100
Netmarble 123,500 0
KRAFTON 469,500 DN 5,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S63200 0
ORION 118,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,400 DN 700
BGF Retail 161,500 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 180,000 DN 6,000
HDC-OP 25,550 0
HYOSUNG TNC 597,000 DN 9,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 709,000 DN 1,000
SKBS 230,000 DN 15,500
WooriFinancialGroup 13,250 UP 50
KakaoBank 63,100 DN 1,500
HYBE 335,000 UP 1,500
SK ie technology 166,500 DN 9,500
DL E&C 135,000 UP 2,500
LX HOLDINGS 8,820 DN 120
(END)
