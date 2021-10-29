Go to Contents Go to Navigation

DL Holdings Q3 net profit down 57.5 pct. to 97.4 bln won

All News 15:58 October 29, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- DL Holdings Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 97.4 billion won (US$83.3 million), down 57.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 24.6 percent on-year to 74.5 billion won. Sales increased 59.1 percent to 622.6 billion won.
