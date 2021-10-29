Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Oct. 25 -- No unusual N.K. military activities after S. Korean space rocket launch: JCS
-- End-of-war declaration is 'most symbolic' trust-building step, key momentum for talks: Seoul envoy
26 -- N. Korea accuses U.N. special rapporteur of 'distorting reality'
-- U.S., S. Korea aligned on N. Korea, but may differ on sequence of steps: NSA Sullivan
27 -- S. Korea, U.S. to continue 'serious and in-depth' talks on end-of-war declaration: official
28 -- N. Korea slams U.S., some western countries for skipping U.N. meeting on racism
-- N. Korea stays mum on ex-president Roh's death despite his feat in inter-Korean ties
29 -- U.S. conducting in-depth review of Korean War's end declaration: U.S. official
-- N. Korea seen preparing to reopen border with China amid economic woes
(END)
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
(LEAD) BTS' first online concert in a year delivers message of hope amid pandemic
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
70 pct of population fully vaccinated in S. Korea; en route to 'new normal'
-
(2nd LD) Ex-ruling party leader vows to support Lee Jae-myung's presidential campaign
-
(2nd LD) Moon says S. Korea commencing gradual return to normal life from November
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
(LEAD) Gathering limit to rise to 10 people for Seoul under 'living with COVID-19' scheme
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader loses 20 kilograms, has no health issues: Seoul's spy agency
-
New virus cases over 2,100 for 2nd day as relaxed virus curbs set to take effect
-
(4th LD) New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader loses 20 kilograms, has no health issues: Seoul's spy agency