Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
N. Korea seen preparing to reopen border with China amid economic woes
SEOUL -- North Korea appears to be making earnest preparations to reopen its train routes with China after a period of COVID-19-induced border controls, Seoul officials said Friday.
Cha Duck-chul, deputy spokesperson of the unification ministry, said that South Korea has detected signs indicating preparations for a trade resumption in the regions bordering China, such as the construction of a quarantine facility.
------------
Defense minister says military will buttress peace efforts based on S. Korea-U.S. alliance
SEOUL -- Defense Minister Suh Wook said Thursday that South Korea's military will back up ongoing diplomatic efforts to foster lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula based on the strength of the country's alliance with the United States.
Suh made the remarks at a security forum in Seoul, as Seoul and Washington are striving to ensure combined military readiness in the wake of a recent series of North Korean missile launches, while coordinating efforts to resume dialogue with the recalcitrant regime.
------------
N. Korea possibly open to end-of-war declaration talks without preconditions: Seoul spy chief
SEOUL -- It is "possible" North Korea will meet South Korea for talks on declaring the end of the Korean War without any strings attached, Seoul's spy chief was quoted as saying Thursday.
Park Jie-won, head of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), made the remark during a parliamentary session, according to Rep. Kim Byung-kee of the ruling Democratic Party. Park was responding to a question about North Korea's reaction to a recent proposal by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to declare the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.
------------
N. Korea stays mum on ex-president Roh's death despite his feat in inter-Korean ties
SEOUL -- North Korea stayed silent Thursday on the death of South Korea's former President Roh Tae-woo in spite of his widely credited legacy on inter-Korean relations.
Roh, who led the South's conservative administration from 1988-93, died Tuesday at age 88, and he will be laid to rest this weekend. But North Korean state media outlets, including the Rodong Sinmun and the Korean Central News Agency, had not carried any report on his death as of Thursday afternoon.
------------
N.K. leader loses 20 kilograms, has no health issues: Seoul's spy agency
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has lost around 20 kilograms after previously weighing about 140 kg, but he appears to have no health issues, South Korea's spy agency was quoted as saying Thursday.
The National Intelligence Service (NIS) gave the briefing during a closed-door parliamentary session, rejecting rumors that the communist regime was using a stand-in for Kim during recent public appearances, Rep. Kim Byung-kee of the ruling Democratic Party told reporters.
------------
S. Korea to hold exhibition in Rome to highlight peace efforts
SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry will open an exhibition in Rome to highlight ongoing efforts to build peace on the Korean Peninsula in line with President Moon Jae-in's planned visit to the Italian city this week, officials said Tuesday.
Moon is scheduled to visit Rome to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit this weekend and meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican.
(END)
