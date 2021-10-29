Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N. Korea slams U.S., some western countries for skipping U.N. meeting on racism
SEOUL -- North Korea rebuked the United States and other western nations Thursday for having double standards on human rights and racism, taking issue with their absence from a recent symbolic U.N. meeting.
In a note posted on the foreign ministry's website, North Korea criticized the U.S., Britain and others for not taking part in a high-level meeting at the U.N. General Assembly last month to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action that calls for racial justice.
------------
N. Korea builds more houses in Samjiyon under major development project
SEOUL -- North Korea has completed building 1,000 more houses in the northwestern city of Samjiyon near the border with China, state media reported Thursday, as part of a major development project under way at the birthplace of leader Kim Jong-un's late father.
"Shock brigade" members of the 216 Division "made the shining achievements of concluding the construction of all the dwelling houses they were tasked to fulfill," according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Developing the city has been one of Kim's pet projects since taking office in late 2011.
------------
N. Korea calls for implementing five-year economic plan at Cabinet meeting
SEOUL -- North Korea has held a Cabinet meeting and urged officials to put utmost efforts to accomplish the country's five-year economic development plan, state media reported Wednesday.
The enlarged plenary meeting of the Cabinet took place via video links the previous day, chaired by Premier Kim Tok-hun, with Vice Premier Pak Jong-gun making a report on the country's economic performance, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
------------
N. Korea accuses U.N. special rapporteur of 'distorting reality'
SEOUL -- North Korea on Tuesday rebuked the U.N. special rapporteur on its human rights situation for "distorting our reality" and acting "at the urging of the United States" as the country responded to his recent criticism of the regime.
In the remarks carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, the spokesperson for the Korea Association for Human Rights Studies berated Tomas Ojea Quintana for having accused the North of rights violations during a recent U.N. General Assembly session.
(END)
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
(LEAD) BTS' first online concert in a year delivers message of hope amid pandemic
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
70 pct of population fully vaccinated in S. Korea; en route to 'new normal'
-
(2nd LD) Ex-ruling party leader vows to support Lee Jae-myung's presidential campaign
-
(2nd LD) Moon says S. Korea commencing gradual return to normal life from November
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
(LEAD) Gathering limit to rise to 10 people for Seoul under 'living with COVID-19' scheme
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader loses 20 kilograms, has no health issues: Seoul's spy agency
-
New virus cases over 2,100 for 2nd day as relaxed virus curbs set to take effect
-
(4th LD) New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader loses 20 kilograms, has no health issues: Seoul's spy agency