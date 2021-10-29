Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction turns to black in Q3

All News 16:20 October 29, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 112.6 billion won (US$96.3 million), swinging from a loss of 80.7 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 243.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 106.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 22.7 percent to 3.46 trillion won.
