Hyosung shifts to profits in Q3

All News 16:34 October 29, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 171.5 billion won (US$146.8 million), swinging from a loss of 78.1 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 175.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 47 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 25.9 percent to 861.3 billion won.
