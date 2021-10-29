Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyosung TNC Q3 net profit up 512.7 pct. to 310.7 bln won

All News 16:38 October 29, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung TNC Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 310.7 billion won (US$265.8 million), up 512.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 555.9 percent on-year to 433.9 billion won. Revenue increased 83.5 percent to 2.38 trillion won.
