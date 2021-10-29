Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Amorepacific Group Q3 net income up 550 pct. to 45.5 bln won

All News 17:07 October 29, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Group on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 45.5 billion won (US$38.9 million), up 550 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 15.2 percent on-year to 51.7 billion won. Sales increased 0.5 percent to 1.21 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!