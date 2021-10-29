Hyosung Advanced Materials Q3 net profit up 959.1 pct. to 99.6 bln won
All News 17:35 October 29, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Advanced Materials Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 99.6 billion won (US$85.2 million), up 959.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 1078 percent on-year to 139.9 billion won. Revenue increased 51.9 percent to 967.1 billion won.
The operating profit was 2.6 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
(LEAD) BTS' first online concert in a year delivers message of hope amid pandemic
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
Most Saved
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
70 pct of population fully vaccinated in S. Korea; en route to 'new normal'
-
(2nd LD) Ex-ruling party leader vows to support Lee Jae-myung's presidential campaign
-
(2nd LD) Moon says S. Korea commencing gradual return to normal life from November
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
(LEAD) Gathering limit to rise to 10 people for Seoul under 'living with COVID-19' scheme
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader loses 20 kilograms, has no health issues: Seoul's spy agency
-
New virus cases over 2,100 for 2nd day as relaxed virus curbs set to take effect
-
(4th LD) New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
-
Nationality requirements on flights between S. Korea, EU to be lifted in Nov.