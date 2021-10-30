Moon to attend G20 summit in Rome
By Kim Deok-hyun
ROME, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in was set to attend a Group of 20 summit Saturday with other global leaders expected to focus on tackling the climate crisis and helping the world end the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic and climate crisis are expected to dominate the summit, as COVID-19 is still undermining a fragile global economic recovery.
The G20 summit comes as pandemic-hit disruptions of supply chains cloud the outlook of a global economic recovery.
During the summit, Moon is also expected to discuss how to share COVID-19 vaccines with low-income nations to fight the pandemic.
Attention is focusing on whether Moon will hold a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the summit, but Moon's office said no timing has been decided.
Moon held a meeting with Pope Francis on Friday, during which he asked the pope to visit North Korea to bring peace on the Korean Peninsula.
The pope positively reacted to the offer, saying he is willing to do so if he receives an invitation from the North.
After Italy, Moon will visit Glasgow, Scotland, to attend the COP26, a United Nations climate change conference, on Monday and Tuesday. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions will be high on the agenda at the talks, where Moon will deliver a keynote speech.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
(LEAD) BTS' first online concert in a year delivers message of hope amid pandemic
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
70 pct of population fully vaccinated in S. Korea; en route to 'new normal'
-
(2nd LD) Ex-ruling party leader vows to support Lee Jae-myung's presidential campaign
-
(2nd LD) Moon says S. Korea commencing gradual return to normal life from November
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader loses 20 kilograms, has no health issues: Seoul's spy agency
-
(LEAD) Gathering limit to rise to 10 people for Seoul under 'living with COVID-19' scheme
-
Nationality requirements on flights between S. Korea, EU to be lifted in Nov.
-
New virus cases over 2,100 for 2nd day as relaxed virus curbs set to take effect
-
(LEAD) Gov't adjusts start time of eased virus curbs to deter all-night Halloween parties