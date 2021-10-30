USTR Tai to visit S. Korea next month for talks
WASHINGTON, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) --- U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai will visit South Korea next month as part of a three-nation trip that will also take her to Japan and India, her office said Friday.
Tai will be accompanied by Deputy USTR Sarah Bianchi on her visit that will begin Nov. 15.
They will "travel to Tokyo, Seoul, and New Delhi to meet with government officials and stakeholders to discuss the enduring U.S. commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and to strengthen trade and economic relationships with key allies and partners," the office of the USTR said in a press release.
It will mark the first visit to Seoul by the top U.S. trade official since 2011.
The USTR will arrive in Japan on Nov. 15, followed by a five-day trip to Seoul from Nov. 18.
Her trip will end in India as she will return home on Nov. 24.
The U.S. is South Korea's second-largest trading partner, and South Korea is the U.S.' sixth largest.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
(LEAD) BTS' first online concert in a year delivers message of hope amid pandemic
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
70 pct of population fully vaccinated in S. Korea; en route to 'new normal'
-
(2nd LD) Ex-ruling party leader vows to support Lee Jae-myung's presidential campaign
-
(2nd LD) Moon says S. Korea commencing gradual return to normal life from November
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader loses 20 kilograms, has no health issues: Seoul's spy agency
-
(LEAD) Gathering limit to rise to 10 people for Seoul under 'living with COVID-19' scheme
-
Nationality requirements on flights between S. Korea, EU to be lifted in Nov.
-
New virus cases over 2,100 for 2nd day as relaxed virus curbs set to take effect
-
(LEAD) Gov't adjusts start time of eased virus curbs to deter all-night Halloween parties