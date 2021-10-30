Korean-language dailies

-- In-person school classes to resume from Nov. 22 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Schools to fully resume in-person classes from Nov. 22 (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Living with COVID-19' scheme to begin, fresh cluster breakthrough cases stoke concerns (Donga llbo)

-- DP presidential nominee Lee pledges 25 tln-won COVID-19 relief package (Segye Times)

-- 'Living with COVID-19' scheme to start amid concerns over virus resurgence (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Schools, kindergartens to resume in-person classes from Nov. 22 (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gathering limit raised to 12 people in non-metropolitan areas, schools to resume in-person classes from Nov. 22 (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon asks Pope Francis to visit N. Korea (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Top IB executives predict a Fed rate hike next year, dismiss inflation woes (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- DRAM price falls 9 pct, clouds Q4 outlook for memory chipmakers (Korea Economic Daily)

