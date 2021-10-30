Today in Korean history
Oct. 31
1883 -- Korea's first modern newspaper, the Hanseong Sunbo, begins publication.
1959 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Brazil.
1961 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Australia.
1966 -- U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson visits South Korea.
1996 -- Samsung Electronics develops the world's first 1-gigabit DRAM chip.
2001 -- South Korea begins repair work of its oldest and largest existing stone pagoda at Mireuk Temple in the southwestern provincial city of Iksan. For the repair work, the pagoda was dismantled for the first time in 1,400 years.
2006 -- North Korea agrees to return to the long-stalled six-party talks on its nuclear program three weeks after detonating its first nuclear weapon. The six-party talks also involving South Korea, the United States, China, Japan and Russia resumed in November after a yearlong hiatus.
2013 -- South Korea is reelected as a member of the United Nations' Economic and Social Council, which oversees the majority of the international organization's financial resources.
2017 -- South Korea receives the Olympic flame for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games at a handover ceremony in Athens.
(END)
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
(LEAD) BTS' first online concert in a year delivers message of hope amid pandemic
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
70 pct of population fully vaccinated in S. Korea; en route to 'new normal'
-
(2nd LD) Ex-ruling party leader vows to support Lee Jae-myung's presidential campaign
-
(2nd LD) Moon says S. Korea commencing gradual return to normal life from November
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader loses 20 kilograms, has no health issues: Seoul's spy agency
-
Nationality requirements on flights between S. Korea, EU to be lifted in Nov.
-
(LEAD) Gov't adjusts start time of eased virus curbs to deter all-night Halloween parties
-
U.S. Marine commander posthumously named Korean War hero of month
-
New virus cases over 2,100 for 3rd day ahead of lifting of virus curbs