Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 October 30, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/11 Cloudy 20

Incheon 18/12 Sunny 60

Suwon 18/10 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 18/09 Sunny 20

Daejeon 19/09 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 18/07 Sunny 20

Gangneung 19/09 Sunny 20

Jeonju 19/09 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 19/10 Cloudy 20

Jeju 21/15 Sunny 20

Daegu 17/08 Sunny 20

Busan 20/13 Sunny 20

