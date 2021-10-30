Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 4 additional COVID-19 cases

All News 11:00 October 30, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported four additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,039, the defense ministry said.

Of the four, two were found to be breakthrough infections.

Including the latest, a total of 345 have been breakthrough cases.

A soldier receives a COVID-19 test at a testing center in central Seoul in this file photo taken on May 25, 2021. (Yonhap)

