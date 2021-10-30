Ticketing system error disrupts bus terminal in southern Seoul
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- A massive ticketing delay occurred at a major bus terminal in southern Seoul on Saturday due to suspected malfunctioning of its system, causing disruption and confusion among travelers.
The system error came at about 11 a.m. at the Seoul Express Bus Terminal in the southern district of Gangnam, when the T-money smart ticketing system did not work properly, according to officials and citizens who were at the scene.
Terminal officials guided the customers to pay for the fares in cash as they got on the bus, causing a big delay with the place already crowded with people going away on weekend trips.
"I almost had to go back home because the ticketing did not work," a tweet read. More tweets came up about the incident, with another Twitter user saying how "things all went back to analog."
The system was recovered by 12:30 p.m.
Officials said they are working to figure out the exact cause of the system freeze.
