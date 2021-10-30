Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination

All News 14:53 October 30, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's health authorities said Saturday that they are looking into the case of a teenager who died after vaccination.

According to the authorities, a third-grade high schooler was inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine on Aug. 13 and died on September 27. The teenager had no underlying conditions.

It marks the first reported death of a vaccinated teenager.

Since mid-July, high school seniors and those who will take the national college entrance exam slated for Nov. 18 have been vaccinated.

Students work at a high school in Busan on June 28, 2021. (Yonhap)

