Moon tells Biden about his offer of papal visit to North Korea
All News 19:57 October 30, 2021
ROME, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in told U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday that he asked Pope Francis to visit North Korea to bring peace on the Korean Peninsula, the presidential office said.
In response, Biden said that the offer of a papal visit to the North was good news and Moon is making progress in bringing peace on the Korean Peninsula, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said.
Moon and Biden held a casual meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Rome, Park said.
