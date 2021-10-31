Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:04 October 31, 2021
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/11 Sunny 60
Incheon 18/12 Sunny 60
Suwon 19/09 Sunny 60
Cheongju 20/08 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 20/08 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 18/08 Sunny 60
Gangneung 21/10 Sunny 0
Jeonju 21/09 Sunny 0
Gwangju 21/09 Sunny 0
Jeju 21/15 Sunny 10
Daegu 21/07 Sunny 0
Busan 22/13 Sunny 0
(END)
