Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:04 October 31, 2021

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/11 Sunny 60

Incheon 18/12 Sunny 60

Suwon 19/09 Sunny 60

Cheongju 20/08 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 20/08 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 18/08 Sunny 60

Gangneung 21/10 Sunny 0

Jeonju 21/09 Sunny 0

Gwangju 21/09 Sunny 0

Jeju 21/15 Sunny 10

Daegu 21/07 Sunny 0

Busan 22/13 Sunny 0

