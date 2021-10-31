Today in Korean history
Nov. 1
1950 -- The Korea Times, an English-language newspaper, publishes its first edition.
1987 -- South Korea's Marine Corps Headquarters reopens after its dissolution in 1973.
1989 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Poland.
1991 -- The vernacular daily Moonhwa Ilbo prints its first edition.
1999 -- Kim Woo-choong, chairman of Daewoo Group, resigns, along with 14 other top company executives, to take responsibility for the group's insolvency in the aftermath of the 1997 Asian financial crisis.
2013 -- The Samsung Lions captures the championship of South Korean baseball for the third straight year. The Lions defeated the Doosan Bears 7-3 to capture the Korean Series in seven games, earning their third consecutive Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) championship and their seventh overall.
2015 -- President Park Geun-hye says she agreed with the Japanese and Chinese leaders to make efforts for regional peace as they revived a trilateral summit after more than three years.
(END)
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
(LEAD) BTS' first online concert in a year delivers message of hope amid pandemic
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
(2nd LD) Ex-ruling party leader vows to support Lee Jae-myung's presidential campaign
-
(2nd LD) Moon says S. Korea commencing gradual return to normal life from November
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
(LEAD) N. Korean media decries proposed S. Korea-U.S. defense dialogue
-
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
-
U.S. Marine commander posthumously named Korean War hero of month
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea bids farewell to late former President Roh
-
(LEAD) New virus cases over 2,100 for 3rd day ahead of lifting of virus curbs
-
New virus cases over 2,100 for 3rd day ahead of lifting of virus curbs