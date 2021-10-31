PM says it's time for 'warm consumption,' notes small businesses' difficulties
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Sunday it is time for "warm consumption," noting difficulties faced by small business owners amid COVID-19, as South Korea is set to enforce a phased scheme for a gradual return to normal life this week.
Kim made the remarks in a Facebook post after he attended an online opening ceremony of the Korea Sale FESTA, an annual nationwide shopping festival, which will kick off its 15-day run on Monday.
"It's time when there is a need for warm consumption that will be a boost for both buyers and sellers," he wrote. "There have been deep worries among small business owners, including those at traditional marketplaces."
Kim voiced hope that the shopping festival will serve as the first step forward for economic recovery for everyday people.
The shopping festival coincides with the start of the first phase of the country's Living with COVID-19 scheme marked by eased social distancing restrictions.
