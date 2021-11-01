Korean-language dailies

-- Busy streets of people amid Halloween weekend raise concerns over surge in COVID-19 cases (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Concerns grow as 'With Corona' scheme begins (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'With Corona' scheme goes into force after 651 days, masks are last remaining protection (Donga llbo)

-- Hopes, worries grow over 'With Corona' scheme (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Opposition party's presidential candidates intensify rivalry (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea's 40 percent carbon emission cut goal far higher than average global pledge (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Promising industry ministry officials in their 30s, 40s leave for other jobs (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'With Corona' scheme goes into effect (Hankyoreh)

-- Ruling party's presidential candidate calls for more disaster relief cash handouts (Hankook Ilbo)

-- U.S., EU end trade dispute over steel tariffs (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Lee Jae-myung's proposed disaster relief fund disrupts bond market (Korea Economic Daily)

