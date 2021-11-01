Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:57 November 01, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 1.

Korean-language dailies
-- Busy streets of people amid Halloween weekend raise concerns over surge in COVID-19 cases (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Concerns grow as 'With Corona' scheme begins (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'With Corona' scheme goes into force after 651 days, masks are last remaining protection (Donga llbo)
-- Hopes, worries grow over 'With Corona' scheme (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Opposition party's presidential candidates intensify rivalry (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea's 40 percent carbon emission cut goal far higher than average global pledge (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Promising industry ministry officials in their 30s, 40s leave for other jobs (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'With Corona' scheme goes into effect (Hankyoreh)
-- Ruling party's presidential candidate calls for more disaster relief cash handouts (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S., EU end trade dispute over steel tariffs (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Lee Jae-myung's proposed disaster relief fund disrupts bond market (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon seeks papal visit to NK, but will Pyongyang play ball? (Korea Herald)
-- Coronavirus exacerbating inequality (Korea Times)
-- Moon pushes for pope's visit to Pyongyang (Korea JoongAng Daily)
(END)

