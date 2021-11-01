Moon says Pope Francis stated intent to visit N. Korea
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Monday that Pope Francis stated his intention to visit North Korea during their meeting at the Vatican last week.
Moon and the pope met Friday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Rome. Moon said at the meeting that a papal visit to North Korea would foster peace on the Korean Peninsula and the pope responded positively, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
"Pope Francis prayed as always for peace on the Korean Peninsula and stated his intention to visit North Korea," Moon wrote on Facebook before departing Rome.
"I believe that the clock of peace on the Korean Peninsula will begin moving briskly again," he said.
Moon and the pope met for the first time since 2018, when Moon made a state visit to Italy. At the time, the president delivered a verbal invitation to the pope from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, but a papal visit failed to materialize amid a deadlock in nuclear talks between the North and the United States.
Moon wrote on Facebook that world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, also expressed their continued support for peace on the peninsula.
He noted that the leaders at the G-20 summit adopted the goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the world's population against COVID-19 by mid-2022 and agreed to work together to address disruptions to global supply chains.
"Rome was regaining its energy," Moon wrote. "Just as the city mixes its splendid history with creative attempts, it was recovering as ever on the basis of its diversity."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
-
(2nd LD) Moon says S. Korea commencing gradual return to normal life from November
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
(Yonhap Feature) Self-proclaimed prophet and maverick, ridiculed by others, makes 3rd presidential bid
-
Gov't warns of strict response to foreigners violating COVID-19 rules over Halloween
-
(LEAD) New virus cases remain in 2,000s ahead of 'living with COVID-19' measures
-
N. Korea accuses S. Korean entertainment industry of helping Netflix
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases remain in 2,000s ahead of 'living with COVID-19' measures
-
CIA ran previously undisclosed office in Seoul until last year: sources