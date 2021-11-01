Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 November 01, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/11 Cloudy 30
Incheon 16/11 Sunny 20
Suwon 17/10 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 18/10 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 19/10 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 17/09 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 20/12 Sunny 0
Jeonju 19/11 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 20/11 Sunny 20
Jeju 21/15 Sunny 20
Daegu 21/09 Cloudy 0
Busan 23/13 Cloudy 0
