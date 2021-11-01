Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 November 01, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/11 Cloudy 30

Incheon 16/11 Sunny 20

Suwon 17/10 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 18/10 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 19/10 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 17/09 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 20/12 Sunny 0

Jeonju 19/11 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 20/11 Sunny 20

Jeju 21/15 Sunny 20

Daegu 21/09 Cloudy 0

Busan 23/13 Cloudy 0

