Exports up 24 pct on-year in Oct. to second-largest monthly figure of US$55.55 bln
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports spiked 24 percent in October from a year earlier to reach the second-largest monthly figure of US$55.55 billion on the back of strong global demand for chips and petroproducts, data showed Monday.
Outbound shipment is just shy of the record monthly figure of $55.83 billion reported the previous month, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. It marked the 12th straight month that the country's exports have extended gains.
Imports surged 37.8 percent on-year to $53.86 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $1.69 billion. It marked the 18th consecutive month that the country's exports exceeded imports, according to the ministry.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
-
(2nd LD) Moon says S. Korea commencing gradual return to normal life from November
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
(Yonhap Feature) Self-proclaimed prophet and maverick, ridiculed by others, makes 3rd presidential bid
-
Gov't warns of strict response to foreigners violating COVID-19 rules over Halloween
-
(LEAD) New virus cases remain in 2,000s ahead of 'living with COVID-19' measures
-
N. Korea accuses S. Korean entertainment industry of helping Netflix
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases remain in 2,000s ahead of 'living with COVID-19' measures
-
CIA ran previously undisclosed office in Seoul until last year: sources