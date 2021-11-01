SK Networks CEO Choi steps down amid embezzlement trial
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Choi Shin-won, CEO and chairman of SK Networks Co., has stepped down from his post, the company said Monday, amid an ongoing trial against him over embezzlement and other charges.
The resignation came six months after Choi, a son of the late founder of South Korea's No. 3 conglomerate SK Group, was indicted, and he has been standing trial for alleged embezzlement of some 223.5 billion won (US$190.3 million) and breach of trust and other charges. Choi has denied any wrongdoing.
"As of Oct. 29, Chairman Choi Shin-won resigned from all positions related to the company at his will," the company said in a statement.
"SK Networks will do its best for the stable management of the company and sustainable growth in the future, with the board of directors and president at the center," it said.
Park Sang-kyu, president and CEO of SK Networks, has succeeded Choi as the company's new head, according to its regulatory filing.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
-
(2nd LD) Moon says S. Korea commencing gradual return to normal life from November
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
(Yonhap Feature) Self-proclaimed prophet and maverick, ridiculed by others, makes 3rd presidential bid
-
Gov't warns of strict response to foreigners violating COVID-19 rules over Halloween
-
(LEAD) New virus cases remain in 2,000s ahead of 'living with COVID-19' measures
-
N. Korea accuses S. Korean entertainment industry of helping Netflix
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases remain in 2,000s ahead of 'living with COVID-19' measures
-
CIA ran previously undisclosed office in Seoul until last year: sources