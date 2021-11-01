SKC Q3 net income up 1282.1 pct. to 185.2 bln won
All News 09:45 November 01, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- SKC Ltd. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 185.2 billion won (US$157.8 million), up 1282.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 145.8 billion won, up 139 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 32.8 percent to 886.8 billion won.
The operating profit was 4.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
