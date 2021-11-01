1,289 caught breaching virus rules at Halloween celebrations: police
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- A total of 1,289 people in violation of anti-COVID-19 rules were caught in the past three days at Halloween parties and private gatherings across the country, police said Monday.
The National Police Agency said 630 people were discovered violating antivirus protocols, food sanitation rules and music-related regulations Saturday, followed by 400 on Sunday and 259 on Friday.
According to police, Seoul's Itaewon district, well-known for its bars and other nightlife establishments, was the most popular area among Halloween partygoers, visited by some 170,000 people over the Friday-Sunday period, according to the police.
A restaurant in Gangnam, another popular nightlife district in southern Seoul, was busted for illegally turning the place into an unregistered nightclub. More than 230 people at the restaurant were caught.
In the southern coastal city of Busan, police and local authorities also discovered 195 people breaching antivirus rules in 23 cases.
