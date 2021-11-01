The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 November 01, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.89 0.88
2-M 0.99 0.99
3-M 1.13 1.11
6-M 1.37 1.35
12-M 1.72 1.65
(END)
