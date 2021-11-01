Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Green Cross Q3 net income down 8.4 pct. to 58.1 bln won

All News 11:35 November 01, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Green Cross Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 58.1 billion won (US$49.4 million), down 8.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 41 percent on-year to 71.5 billion won. Revenue increased 11 percent to 465.7 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!