Green Cross Q3 net income down 8.4 pct. to 58.1 bln won
All News 11:35 November 01, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Green Cross Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 58.1 billion won (US$49.4 million), down 8.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 41 percent on-year to 71.5 billion won. Revenue increased 11 percent to 465.7 billion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
Most Saved
-
S. Korea to kick off 'living with COVID-19' scheme in Nov.
-
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
(Yonhap Feature) Self-proclaimed prophet and maverick, ridiculed by others, makes 3rd presidential bid
-
KT communication services disrupted across country
-
N. Korea accuses S. Korean entertainment industry of helping Netflix
-
Gov't warns of strict response to foreigners violating COVID-19 rules over Halloween
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases remain in 2,000s ahead of 'living with COVID-19' measures
-
CIA ran previously undisclosed office in Seoul until last year: sources
-
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination