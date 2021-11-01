Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kakao Games to raise 209.1 bln won via stock sale

All News 11:35 November 01, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Games Corp.on Monday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 209.1 billion won(US$177.8 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 2.71 million common shares at a price of 77,100 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
