Unification ministry to discuss resuming Panmunjom tours with UNC
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry said Monday it will begin discussions with the U.S.-led United Nations Command (UNC) to resume tours to the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom as South Korea began its "living with COVID-19" scheme meant to phase out coronavirus restrictions amid a rising vaccination rate.
Tours to Panmunjom, or the Joint Security Area (JSA), were suspended in July after health authorities imposed the toughest virus curbs in the greater Seoul area, home to half of the country's 52 million population.
"We are beginning discussions with the UNC and other related organizations on the resumption of tours to Panmunjom," ministry spokesperson Lee Jong-joo said during a regular press briefing.
The move is in line with South Korea's implementation of its first step to get back to normal life Monday on the back of a rising vaccination rate at over 75 percent.
Under the living with COVID-19 policy, South Korea plans to lift most of the virus curbs in phases by the end of January.
