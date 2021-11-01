Vehicle registration gains 1.7 pct this year
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- The number of registered vehicles in South Korea grew nearly 2 percent this year to near 25 million, with that of eco-friendly cars topping 1 million units, government data showed Monday.
Car registrations came to 24.78 million units as of end-September, up 1.7 percent from the end of last year, according to the data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
The figure is also up 0.5 percent from three months earlier, with the number expected to exceed 25 million during the first half of next year.
The number of environmentally friendly cars registered here climbed 9.2 percent from three months earlier to reach 1.06 million as of end-September, accounting for 4.3 percent of total car registrations.
Electric vehicle registrations swelled 16.4 percent to 200,100 units over the cited period, with the number of newly registered hybrid cars rising 7.6 percent to 844,000.
A ministry official said the number of newly registered green vehicles rose solidly thanks to the government's carbon-neutral policy and new model launches, despite the slight gain in overall car registrations.
Of the vehicles newly registered during the third quarter of the year, locally produced vehicles came to 331,000, accounting for 81.2 percent of the total. Newly registered imported vehicles numbered 77,000 units in the three-month period, taking up 18.8 percent, according to the data.
(END)
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
-
(LEAD) S. Korea bids farewell to late former President Roh
-
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
(Yonhap Feature) Self-proclaimed prophet and maverick, ridiculed by others, makes 3rd presidential bid
-
KT communication services disrupted across country
-
Kim says N.K.-China ties are 'sealed in blood,' will strengthen for generations
-
N. Korea accuses S. Korean entertainment industry of helping Netflix
-
Gov't warns of strict response to foreigners violating COVID-19 rules over Halloween
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases remain in 2,000s ahead of 'living with COVID-19' measures
-
CIA ran previously undisclosed office in Seoul until last year: sources
-
New infections fall below 2,000, eased virus curbs begin