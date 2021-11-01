Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
Moon says Pope Francis stated intent to visit N. Korea
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Monday that Pope Francis stated his intention to visit North Korea during their meeting at the Vatican last week.
Moon and the pope met Friday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Rome. Moon said at the meeting that a papal visit to North Korea would foster peace on the Korean Peninsula and the pope responded positively, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
-----------------
Moon arrives in Glasgow for U.N. summit on climate change
GLASGOW, Scotland -- President Moon Jae-in arrived in Britain on Sunday for a U.N. summit on climate change where he is expected to urge the world to urgently tackle the climate crisis and highlight South Korea's role in combating climate change.
The U.N. summit, also known as the COP26 summit, is set to bring together more than 100 heads of state, including Moon, U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Glasgow, Scotland's biggest city.
-------------------
(LEAD) New infections fall below 2,000, eased virus curbs begin
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 2,000 for the first time in five days on Monday as the country began its "living with COVID-19" scheme meant to phase out coronavirus restrictions amid the rising rate of vaccinations.
On Monday, the government relaxed the social distancing rules as part of a broader plan to gradually lift the virus restrictions by the end of February.
-----------------
(LEAD) Exports up 24 pct on-year in Oct. to second-largest monthly figure of US$55.55 bln
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports spiked 24 percent in October from a year earlier to reach the second-largest monthly figure, as demand for chips and petrochemical products remained strong amid a global economic recovery from the pandemic, the industry ministry said Monday.
Outbound shipments came to US$55.55 billion last month, compared with $44.9 billion a year earlier, marking the 12th straight month that the country's exports have extended gains, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
-----------------
Taxation of 70-80 global firms may be possible under new global tax scheme: minister
ROME/SEOUL -- South Korea may be able to collect taxes from 70-80 global firms that have earned profits in Asia's fourth-largest economy under a new landmark global tax scheme, the country's finance minister has said.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki made the remarks Saturday in Rome as the leaders of the Group of 20 major economies endorsed a two-pillar deal to impose a minimum tax of 15 percent and to share taxes imposed on profits of multinational companies in a bid to prevent them from dodging taxes.
-----------------
(LEAD) Ahn Cheol-soo declares his 3rd presidential run
SEOUL -- Ahn Cheol-soo, leader of the minor opposition People's Party, declared his third presidential run Monday, shaping the upcoming presidential election as a four-way race and raising questions on whether he would ultimately unify candidacy with other contenders.
Ahn, 59, declared his bid for the March 9 presidential election at the National Assembly, highlighting his vision with safety, future and fairness. The party's election candidate management committee will receive applications for its primary for the next two days, but Ahn is very likely to be its sole candidate.
-----------------
(LEAD) Emerging striker named to nat'l football team for Nov. World Cup qualifiers
SEOUL -- An up-and-coming forward in the domestic league was named to the South Korean men's national football team Monday ahead of two World Cup qualifying matches this month.
Kim Gun-hee of Suwon Samsung Bluewings in the K League 1 was among 25 players on the newest iteration of the national team, as unveiled by head coach Paulo Bento on Monday.
