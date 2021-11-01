Go to Contents Go to Navigation

No unusual N.K military activities detected: S. Korean military

All News 14:02 November 01, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military has detected no unusual North Korean military activities, its officials said Monday, following a report that Pyongyang appears to be preparing for an additional submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) test.

On Friday, 38 North, a U.S.-based website monitoring the North, said that recent commercial satellite imagery indicated continued activity "consistent with preparations for additional testing" of SLBMs at a shipyard in Sinpo on the North's east coast.

"Our military is keeping close tabs on related activities while maintaining close cooperation between the intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States," Col. Kim Jun-rak, the spokesperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a regular press briefing.

"As of yet, there isn't anything more we can explain," he added.

Last month, the North fired off a new SLBM in yet another setback to the South's drive for peace.

In this photo released Oct. 20, 2021, by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, a new type of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) is test-fired from waters the previous day. The South Korean military said on Oct. 19 that North Korea fired what appears to be an SLBM toward the East Sea from waters east of Sinpo, a city on the North's east coast. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

