SsangYong's Oct. sales plunge 53 pct on lower demand
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. said Monday its sales plunged 53 percent last month from a year earlier on weaker demand for its models and a prolonged chip shortage.
SsangYong Motor sold 4,749 vehicles in October, down from 10,197 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales dropped 57 percent to 3,279 units last month from 7,612 a year ago, while exports declined 42 percent to 1,500 units from 2,585 during the same period, it said.
From January to October, sales fell 22 percent to 66,603 autos from 84,904 during the same period of last year.
SsangYong Motor's lineup consists of the Tivoli, Korando, Rexton and Rexton Sports SUVs.
The SUV-focused carmaker has been in a debt-rescheduling process since April 15 as its Indian parent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. failed to attract an investor amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and its worsening financial status.
It filed for court receivership in December 2020 after failing to obtain approval for the rollover of 165 billion won (US$148 million) of loans from creditors.
SsangYong and its lead manager, the EY Hanyoung accounting firm, recently selected a local consortium led by Edison Motors Co. as the preferred bidder for the debt-laden carmaker.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
-
(LEAD) S. Korea bids farewell to late former President Roh
-
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
(Yonhap Feature) Self-proclaimed prophet and maverick, ridiculed by others, makes 3rd presidential bid
-
Kim says N.K.-China ties are 'sealed in blood,' will strengthen for generations
-
FM Chung set to visit Russia for talks on regional security, bilateral ties
-
N. Korea accuses S. Korean entertainment industry of helping Netflix
-
Gov't warns of strict response to foreigners violating COVID-19 rules over Halloween
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases remain in 2,000s ahead of 'living with COVID-19' measures
-
CIA ran previously undisclosed office in Seoul until last year: sources
-
New infections fall below 2,000, eased virus curbs begin