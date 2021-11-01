Hankook Tire & Technology Q3 net income up 32.9 pct. to 189 bln won
All News 15:40 November 01, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 189 billion won (US$160.6 million), up 32.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 180.8 billion won, down 19.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 3 percent to 1.82 trillion won.
The operating profit was 16.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
