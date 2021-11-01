TaekwangInd 999,000 DN 1,000

BukwangPharm 13,350 UP 300

ILJIN MATERIALS 97,600 DN 2,900

AmoreG 50,600 UP 1,000

HyundaiMtr 208,000 0

NEXENTIRE 7,600 UP 30

CHONGKUNDANG 121,000 UP 3,500

KCC 327,000 DN 6,000

SKBP 95,200 UP 600

SamyangFood 82,900 UP 1,100

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,200 DN 500

CJ CheilJedang 387,500 UP 7,500

Daewoong 32,100 UP 500

SSANGYONGCNE 8,090 UP 240

Hanwha 32,750 DN 750

SamsungF&MIns 235,000 UP 4,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,100 UP 700

Kogas 43,600 DN 700

HyundaiEng&Const 51,300 UP 1,000

CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,850 UP 350

SK hynix 106,500 UP 3,500

Youngpoong 694,000 UP 8,000

HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,600 DN 100

KIA CORP. 84,300 DN 800

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 106,000 UP 3,000

ShinhanGroup 38,300 UP 50

HITEJINRO 35,200 UP 400

Yuhan 60,000 UP 100

CJ LOGISTICS 146,000 UP 4,000

DOOSAN 103,000 0

DL 67,200 UP 1,500

Nongshim 286,000 UP 2,500

SGBC 80,800 DN 1,000

BoryungPharm 14,350 0

Shinsegae 238,000 DN 10,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 84,000 DN 1,100

HYUNDAI STEEL 44,100 DN 350

KAL 30,450 0

YUNGJIN PHARM 4,725 UP 35

LG Corp. 92,500 UP 1,300

(MORE)