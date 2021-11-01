KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
TaekwangInd 999,000 DN 1,000
BukwangPharm 13,350 UP 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 97,600 DN 2,900
AmoreG 50,600 UP 1,000
HyundaiMtr 208,000 0
NEXENTIRE 7,600 UP 30
CHONGKUNDANG 121,000 UP 3,500
KCC 327,000 DN 6,000
SKBP 95,200 UP 600
SamyangFood 82,900 UP 1,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,200 DN 500
CJ CheilJedang 387,500 UP 7,500
Daewoong 32,100 UP 500
SSANGYONGCNE 8,090 UP 240
Hanwha 32,750 DN 750
SamsungF&MIns 235,000 UP 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,100 UP 700
Kogas 43,600 DN 700
HyundaiEng&Const 51,300 UP 1,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 43,850 UP 350
SK hynix 106,500 UP 3,500
Youngpoong 694,000 UP 8,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,600 DN 100
KIA CORP. 84,300 DN 800
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 106,000 UP 3,000
ShinhanGroup 38,300 UP 50
HITEJINRO 35,200 UP 400
Yuhan 60,000 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 146,000 UP 4,000
DOOSAN 103,000 0
DL 67,200 UP 1,500
Nongshim 286,000 UP 2,500
SGBC 80,800 DN 1,000
BoryungPharm 14,350 0
Shinsegae 238,000 DN 10,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 84,000 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 44,100 DN 350
KAL 30,450 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,725 UP 35
LG Corp. 92,500 UP 1,300
(MORE)
