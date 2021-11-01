POSCO CHEMICAL 144,500 DN 1,000

LOTTE 33,050 UP 350

GCH Corp 29,800 UP 500

LotteChilsung 144,500 DN 1,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,680 0

POSCO 296,500 UP 500

DB INSURANCE 59,900 UP 700

Hyosung 102,000 DN 1,000

CJ 96,200 UP 400

LX INT 26,600 DN 550

DongkukStlMill 17,000 DN 50

TaihanElecWire 2,285 UP 30

DB HiTek 57,300 DN 200

Hyundai M&F INS 26,500 UP 250

Daesang 23,950 UP 100

SKNetworks 5,180 UP 90

ORION Holdings 16,050 UP 50

MERITZ SECU 4,725 UP 65

SamsungElec 69,900 UP 100

NHIS 13,050 DN 100

DongwonInd 228,000 UP 500

SK Discovery 47,350 DN 350

LS 62,100 DN 500

GC Corp 279,000 UP 4,500

GS E&C 41,850 UP 500

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 723,000 DN 11,000

KPIC 184,000 DN 1,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,790 UP 110

SKC 168,000 DN 10,000

GS Retail 32,800 UP 600

Ottogi 482,500 UP 1,500

IlyangPharm 30,000 UP 200

F&F Holdings 38,150 DN 850

SamsungElecMech 158,500 DN 500

Hanssem 99,700 DN 1,800

KSOE 104,500 UP 1,500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 38,950 DN 1,900

OCI 126,500 DN 3,000

LS ELECTRIC 58,900 0

KorZinc 528,000 DN 9,000

(MORE)