KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
POSCO CHEMICAL 144,500 DN 1,000
LOTTE 33,050 UP 350
GCH Corp 29,800 UP 500
LotteChilsung 144,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,680 0
POSCO 296,500 UP 500
DB INSURANCE 59,900 UP 700
Hyosung 102,000 DN 1,000
CJ 96,200 UP 400
LX INT 26,600 DN 550
DongkukStlMill 17,000 DN 50
TaihanElecWire 2,285 UP 30
DB HiTek 57,300 DN 200
Hyundai M&F INS 26,500 UP 250
Daesang 23,950 UP 100
SKNetworks 5,180 UP 90
ORION Holdings 16,050 UP 50
MERITZ SECU 4,725 UP 65
SamsungElec 69,900 UP 100
NHIS 13,050 DN 100
DongwonInd 228,000 UP 500
SK Discovery 47,350 DN 350
LS 62,100 DN 500
GC Corp 279,000 UP 4,500
GS E&C 41,850 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 723,000 DN 11,000
KPIC 184,000 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,790 UP 110
SKC 168,000 DN 10,000
GS Retail 32,800 UP 600
Ottogi 482,500 UP 1,500
IlyangPharm 30,000 UP 200
F&F Holdings 38,150 DN 850
SamsungElecMech 158,500 DN 500
Hanssem 99,700 DN 1,800
KSOE 104,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 38,950 DN 1,900
OCI 126,500 DN 3,000
LS ELECTRIC 58,900 0
KorZinc 528,000 DN 9,000
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
(LEAD) S. Korea bids farewell to late former President Roh
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
(Yonhap Feature) Self-proclaimed prophet and maverick, ridiculed by others, makes 3rd presidential bid
Kim says N.K.-China ties are 'sealed in blood,' will strengthen for generations
FM Chung set to visit Russia for talks on regional security, bilateral ties
N. Korea accuses S. Korean entertainment industry of helping Netflix
Gov't warns of strict response to foreigners violating COVID-19 rules over Halloween
(2nd LD) New virus cases remain in 2,000s ahead of 'living with COVID-19' measures
CIA ran previously undisclosed office in Seoul until last year: sources
New infections fall below 2,000, eased virus curbs begin