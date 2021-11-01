KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungHvyInd 6,160 DN 220
HtlShilla 80,600 DN 6,800
HyundaiMipoDock 78,900 UP 3,200
IS DONGSEO 45,600 UP 400
Hanmi Science 58,700 UP 1,700
S-Oil 101,500 DN 1,000
LG Innotek 213,500 UP 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 228,000 UP 3,500
HMM 26,750 UP 100
HYUNDAI WIA 79,800 DN 4,300
Mobis 253,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 43,850 DN 1,150
S-1 85,400 UP 2,100
ZINUS 79,800 UP 1,700
Hanchem 323,000 DN 6,000
DWS 51,200 DN 900
KumhoPetrochem 171,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO 22,650 UP 50
SamsungSecu 47,400 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 11,350 UP 50
DONGSUH 34,150 DN 450
SamsungEng 24,650 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 115,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 6,080 UP 60
SAMSUNG CARD 34,300 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 23,700 DN 150
KT 30,850 UP 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL165500 DN2500
SKTelecom 309,500 0
SNT MOTIV 50,900 UP 600
LOTTE TOUR 19,950 DN 250
HyundaiElev 47,650 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDS 157,000 UP 4,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,050 DN 500
KUMHOTIRE 5,400 UP 50
Hanon Systems 14,500 UP 100
SK 243,000 0
ShinpoongPharm 49,700 DN 2,100
Handsome 42,150 0
Asiana Airlines 22,350 DN 200
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
(LEAD) S. Korea bids farewell to late former President Roh
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
(Yonhap Feature) Self-proclaimed prophet and maverick, ridiculed by others, makes 3rd presidential bid
Kim says N.K.-China ties are 'sealed in blood,' will strengthen for generations
FM Chung set to visit Russia for talks on regional security, bilateral ties
N. Korea accuses S. Korean entertainment industry of helping Netflix
Gov't warns of strict response to foreigners violating COVID-19 rules over Halloween
(2nd LD) New virus cases remain in 2,000s ahead of 'living with COVID-19' measures
CIA ran previously undisclosed office in Seoul until last year: sources
New infections fall below 2,000, eased virus curbs begin