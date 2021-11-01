KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 79,100 DN 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 109,500 UP 4,500
IBK 11,200 UP 150
Kangwonland 27,900 UP 100
NAVER 408,500 UP 1,500
Kakao 125,500 0
NCsoft 648,000 UP 21,000
KIWOOM 105,000 0
DSME 25,850 UP 50
HDSINFRA 10,100 DN 400
DWEC 6,250 0
DongwonF&B 204,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 42,250 UP 400
LGH&H 1,200,000 UP 29,000
LGCHEM 832,000 DN 4,000
KEPCO E&C 70,100 DN 800
DHICO 24,050 DN 350
Doosanfc 51,700 DN 500
LG Uplus 14,400 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,900 UP 600
KT&G 82,000 UP 900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 70,200 UP 100
Celltrion 205,500 UP 5,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,950 DN 550
LGELECTRONICS 120,500 0
LG Display 19,650 DN 50
LOTTE Himart 27,700 UP 50
GS 42,500 UP 250
CJ CGV 31,900 DN 50
LIG Nex1 46,650 UP 50
Fila Holdings 36,650 DN 450
Huchems 26,350 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,900 DN 1,900
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 168,500 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,200 UP 200
KIH 86,800 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 3,490 UP 15
AMOREPACIFIC 191,000 UP 9,500
DAEWOONG PHARM 144,500 UP 4,500
FOOSUNG 19,550 DN 400
