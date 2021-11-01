KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 239,500 DN 3,000
POONGSAN 33,350 UP 250
KBFinancialGroup 56,800 UP 200
Hansae 22,850 DN 350
LX HAUSYS 68,700 DN 900
Youngone Corp 43,650 DN 1,000
CSWIND 68,400 DN 1,000
GKL 16,150 DN 200
KOLON IND 83,700 DN 5,500
HanmiPharm 270,000 UP 6,000
BNK Financial Group 8,740 DN 60
emart 170,000 UP 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY417 50 UP400
KOLMAR KOREA 45,050 UP 400
HANJINKAL 55,500 UP 700
DoubleUGames 65,200 UP 1,000
CUCKOO 22,800 UP 300
COSMAX 126,000 UP 2,000
MANDO 63,900 UP 1,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 874,000 UP 3,000
INNOCEAN 58,300 DN 500
Doosan Bobcat 38,800 UP 750
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,050 DN 150
Netmarble 127,000 UP 3,500
KRAFTON 478,000 UP 8,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S62800 DN400
ORION 120,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,150 DN 250
BGF Retail 167,000 UP 5,500
SKCHEM 179,500 DN 500
HDC-OP 25,500 DN 50
HYOSUNG TNC 597,000 0
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 695,000 DN 14,000
SKBS 225,000 DN 5,000
WooriFinancialGroup 13,350 UP 100
KakaoBank 63,900 UP 800
HYBE 348,500 UP 13,500
SK ie technology 163,000 DN 3,500
DL E&C 136,500 UP 1,500
LX HOLDINGS 8,870 UP 50
(END)
