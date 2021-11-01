Renault Samsung's Oct. sales jump 54 pct on exports
All News 15:44 November 01, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp., the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Monday its sales jumped 54 percent last month from a year earlier on strong exports.
Renault Samsung sold 11,627 vehicles in October, up from 7,533 units a year earlier amid the extended COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales fell 30 percent on-year to 5,002 units from 7,141, while exports soared to 6,625 units from 392 on robust sales of its SUV models, it said.
Strong overseas demand for the XM3 and QM6 SUVs helped buoy the monthly results.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
-
(LEAD) S. Korea bids farewell to late former President Roh
Most Saved
-
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
(Yonhap Feature) Self-proclaimed prophet and maverick, ridiculed by others, makes 3rd presidential bid
-
Kim says N.K.-China ties are 'sealed in blood,' will strengthen for generations
-
FM Chung set to visit Russia for talks on regional security, bilateral ties
-
N. Korea accuses S. Korean entertainment industry of helping Netflix
-
Gov't warns of strict response to foreigners violating COVID-19 rules over Halloween
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases remain in 2,000s ahead of 'living with COVID-19' measures
-
CIA ran previously undisclosed office in Seoul until last year: sources
-
New infections fall below 2,000, eased virus curbs begin