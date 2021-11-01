Hyundai's Oct. sales fall 21 pct amid chip shortage
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Monday its sales fell 21 percent last month from a year earlier due mainly to global chip shortages.
Hyundai Motor sold 307,039 vehicles in October, down from 387,197 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 12 percent to 57,813 units from 65,669, as the lack of semiconductor parts continued to weigh on vehicle production and sales, it said.
Overseas sales dropped 23 percent to 249,226 from 321,528 amid the extended COVID-19 pandemic, it said.
From January to October, Hyundai's overall sales rose 8.1 percent to 3.23 million autos from 2.99 million units in the year-ago period.
Domestic sales in the first 10 months fell 7.8 percent to 598,655 units from 649,333 in the year-ago period, while overseas sales climbed 13 percent to 2.64 million units from 2.34 million during the same period.
To reflect chip supply shortages, Hyundai revised down its sales target to 4 million vehicles for the year from 4.16 million units announced early this year. Last year, it sold 3.74 million autos.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
-
(LEAD) S. Korea bids farewell to late former President Roh
-
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
(Yonhap Feature) Self-proclaimed prophet and maverick, ridiculed by others, makes 3rd presidential bid
-
Kim says N.K.-China ties are 'sealed in blood,' will strengthen for generations
-
FM Chung set to visit Russia for talks on regional security, bilateral ties
-
N. Korea accuses S. Korean entertainment industry of helping Netflix
-
Gov't warns of strict response to foreigners violating COVID-19 rules over Halloween
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases remain in 2,000s ahead of 'living with COVID-19' measures
-
CIA ran previously undisclosed office in Seoul until last year: sources
-
New infections fall below 2,000, eased virus curbs begin