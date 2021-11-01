GM Korea's Oct. sales plunge 78 pct on chip shortages
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co. said Monday its sales tumbled 78 percent last month from a year earlier as continued chip shortages further disrupted its production.
The South Korean unit of General Motors Co. sold 6,875 vehicles in October, down from 31,391 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales fell 65 percent on-year to 2,493 units last month from 7,064, while exports dipped 82 percent to 4,382 autos from 24,327 during the same period, it said.
From January to October, sales declined 30 percent to 211,239 units from 300,352 in the year-ago period.
