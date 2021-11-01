Kakao Pay to get listed on Wednesday
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Pay, the mobile payment service arm of Kakao Corp., South Korea's top messenger app, will make its market debut on Wednesday, the country's bourse operator said Monday.
Kakao Pay has set the IPO price at 90,000 won (US$76.50) per share, which will enable the company to raise 1.53 trillion won through the initial public offering (IPO).
Kakao Pay's market capitalization is expected to reach 11.7 trillion won after its market debut, which would rank the fintech firm among the top 30 market caps.
Late last month, Kakao Pay drew a total of 5.66 trillion won in deposit for IPO subscription from retail investors.
Kakao Pay branched off from the parent Kakao in 2017. Its current services include mobile payment, remittance, insurance and loans.
Kakao Pay is South Korea's top mobile payment service company with a membership of more than 20 million as of end-June.
The company logged a net loss of 17.2 billion won last year on sales of 246 billion won.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
-
(LEAD) S. Korea bids farewell to late former President Roh
-
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
(Yonhap Feature) Self-proclaimed prophet and maverick, ridiculed by others, makes 3rd presidential bid
-
Kim says N.K.-China ties are 'sealed in blood,' will strengthen for generations
-
FM Chung set to visit Russia for talks on regional security, bilateral ties
-
N. Korea accuses S. Korean entertainment industry of helping Netflix
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Gov't warns of strict response to foreigners violating COVID-19 rules over Halloween
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases remain in 2,000s ahead of 'living with COVID-19' measures
-
(LEAD) New infections fall below 2,000, eased virus curbs begin