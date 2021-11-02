S. Korea, U.S. hold deputy-level talks on N. Korea
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Senior officials from South Korea and the United States held talks Monday on ways to restart dialogue with North Korea, the State Department said.
U.S. Deputy Special Representative for the DPRK Jung Pak hosted a "deputy-level consultation meeting" with her South Korean counterpart, Rim Kap-soo, according to the department.
"The two sides discussed the current situation on the Korean Peninsula; prospects for humanitarian cooperation; and the potential for dialogue with the DPRK," it said in a press release.
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.
The meeting comes after U.S. Special Representative for the DPRK Sung Kim said the countries will continue to discuss ways to bring North Korea back to the dialogue table, including an end of war declaration proposed by Seoul.
Kim made the remarks after a Seoul meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Non Kyu-duk, on Oct. 24.
South Korea believes that declaring a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War could work as a catalyst to resume dialogue with Pyongyang.
North Korea currently remains unresponsive to U.S. overtures for dialogue. It has also stayed away from denuclearization negotiations since 2019.
"This meeting further demonstrated the shared commitment between the United States and the Republic of Korea to advance our common goal of achieving complete denuclearization and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula," said the press release, referring to South Korea by its official name.
Monday's meeting was also attended by officials from South Korea's Ministry of Unification and the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae, as well as officials from the U.S. National Security Council and the treasury and defense departments, it added.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
-
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
(Yonhap Feature) Self-proclaimed prophet and maverick, ridiculed by others, makes 3rd presidential bid
-
N. Korea accuses S. Korean entertainment industry of helping Netflix
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
(LEAD) Office workers, students struggle to return to in-person life as 'living with COVID-19' kicks off
-
Police bust drug trafficking ring based at massage parlors
-
(LEAD) New infections fall below 2,000, eased virus curbs begin