Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 2.
Korean-language dailies
-- First day of 'With Corona' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Agreement at COP26 shows steep path (Kookmin Daily)
-- Half of houses bought by those in 20s-30s (Donga llbo)
-- Reverse crimination of children amid 'vaccine pass' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea aims to reduce NDC by 40 pct (Segye Times)
-- With Corona, With mask (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Embezzlement charges against Lee Jae-myung difficult: prosecution (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Harsh reality of delivery workers (Hankyoreh)
-- Controversies around real estate investment (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 5 tln-won overseas venture capital in S. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 4 major S. Korean firms open offices in Washington, D.C. (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon urges solidarity to tackle global supply chain crisis (Korea Herald)
-- Climate change omnipresent: Nobody safe from crisis (Korea Times)
-- Daily case count to be downplayed, even if it rises (Korea JoongAng Daily)
(END)
