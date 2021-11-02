(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 2)
Last hope' to save planet
Bolder action needed to fight climate change
More than 120 world leaders kicked off a 13-day U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, a Scottish city in the United Kingdom, Sunday, to discuss how to save the planet from the devastating impacts of climate change. This gathering comes amid deteriorating weather conditions such as extreme heat waves, flooding, severe drought and raging wildfires.
The participants will review what the world has done to implement the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions to prevent further global warming. They are also expected to come up with measures to achieve the long-term goal of carbon neutrality.
At stake is how to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels. Each country is scheduled to present its carbon reduction goal, or Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) during the summit, which is officially called the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).
President Moon Jae-in will announce South Korea's plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent from 2018 levels by the end of 2030. The reduction target represents a significant rise from the previous target of 26.3 percent. It is part of the country's commitment to realizing carbon neutrality by 2050. Moon needs to publicize the nation's efforts to fight climate change, despite a backlash from domestic industries.
It is time for our nation to shake off its image as a "climate villain." Korea is the world's 10th-largest economy by GDP ― it is also known as the world's ninth-largest emitter of carbon. Now the country should become a responsible member of the international community by fulfilling obligations commensurate with its global economic status.
We hope that the COP26 summit will bring a new opportunity for Korea to speed up its energy transition to renewable resources, and transform the economy into a carbon-neutral one. First of all, the country needs to push for the phasing out of coal and other fossil fuels earlier than its target year. Businesses, particularly manufacturing companies, should also double down on reducing emissions. They should regard carbon reduction costs as investments in new technologies.
Alok Sharma, a British politician serving as president of the Glasgow summit, said at the opening ceremony that the COP26 climate negotiations are the "last, best hope" to keep the goal of curbing global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. There are high expectations for world leaders to work out bolder measures to head off a climate catastrophe. Yet, there are concerns about the wide differences over how to stop climate change and who will pay the bill.
The U.S. and some European countries are adamant about meeting carbon neutrality by 2050, while pledging to reduce emissions by half by 2030. But, China, Russia, India and other countries are trying to delay their target year or refusing to present their reduction goal. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have been notably absent from the summit. This could bode ill for the global fight against climate change. World leaders should not waste a make-or-break chance to save the Earth.
(END)
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
DP presidential candidate slammed over 'restaurant quota system' remarks
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
-
New virus cases hit over 2,100 as infections spike ahead of easing of virus curbs
-
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Lee behind both Yoon, Hong in presidential race: poll
-
(Yonhap Feature) Self-proclaimed prophet and maverick, ridiculed by others, makes 3rd presidential bid
-
N. Korea accuses S. Korean entertainment industry of helping Netflix
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
(LEAD) Office workers, students struggle to return to in-person life as 'living with COVID-19' kicks off
-
Police bust drug trafficking ring based at massage parlors
-
(LEAD) New infections fall below 2,000, eased virus curbs begin